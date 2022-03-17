Israel Adesanya dares Paddy Pimblett to do something similar after 'The Baddy' labels his UFC 243 entrance "mad stupid dance" 

Israel Adesanya has issued a challenge to Paddy Pimblett.

While Pimblett has said that he likes Adesanya, he is not a fan of the middleweight champion's fancy entrance at UFC 243. 'The Baddy' had previously labeled Adesanya's entrance before his first fight with Robert Whittaker as "mad stupid dance":

"I like Israel [Adesanya]. I like his style. I like his personality as well. I just don't like the mad stupid dance he does when he comes out."

'The Last Stylebender' took note of the Liverpudlian's remarks and responded by daring Pimblett to replicate the entrance in the biggest fight of his life.

Adesanya challenged the lightweight prospect on a recent Stylebender Breakdown episode:

"He should do that. I dare him to f****** do a whole entrance in the biggest fight of his life. Not talking this fight [at UFC London] because this ain't the biggest fight of his life yet. He's fighting a motherf***** that has won one or two. He's getting fed a bum. Yeah, I dare him to try something like that and then fight and do what I did."

However, the middleweight champion thinks Pimblett is going to have a bright future and do "very well" in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to the octagon this weekend

Paddy Pimblett will make his second octagon appearance this weekend when he fights Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London. Pimblett started off his UFC career in style, earning a first-round TKO finish against Luigi Vendramini back in September 2021.

Pimblett currently possesses a professional record of 17-3. He will look to build on that with a win this weekend. Success on Saturday night might also set him up for bigger fights in the future.

Meanwhile, Vargas has won only one of his three fights in the promotion. He is a massive underdog heading into the contest. However, the 36-year-old has the opportunity to derail the hype train and make a name for himself. It will be interesting to see how Pimblett's second UFC fight plays out on March 19.

