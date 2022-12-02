Israel Adesanya fight showed why Khamzat Chimaev will be "a problem" for Alex Pereira, says Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz believes Khamzat Chimaev will be a bigger problem for Alex Pereira than Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Blachowicz was asked about his thoughts on Chimaev climbing to middleweight and competing against 'Poatan' for the title. The Polish native stated:

"I think Khamzat is a more dangerous fighter than Adesanya for Pereira. If Izzy could take down Periera and control him on the ground for almost one round... so for Khamzat it will be no problem. But we've got, you know, amazing stand up in a very big guy like Pereira. But I think that if they do this fight, Khamzat will win."

Watch Jan Blachowicz's full interview with Helen Yee below:

After a shocking knockout loss at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya is expected to get a rematch against his old nemesis soon. However, Khamzat Chimaev has thrown his name in the mix, stating his intention to fight the new middleweight champion for the title.

While the UFC intends on matching the Russian-born Swede up with Colby Covington, there is no official confirmation of the fight, keeping the door open for a potential Chimaev-Pereira title fight.

Khamzat Chimaev wants newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira next! 🗣 “This guy did fight for the belt with a 6-1 record, let me smash him, I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother make it happen Dana White in Brazil”Khamzat Chimaev wants newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira next! 🗣 “This guy did fight for the belt with a 6-1 record, let me smash him, I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother make it happen Dana White in Brazil”🔜 Khamzat Chimaev wants newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira next! https://t.co/jlPpiejMio

Glover Teixeira wants Alex Pereira to rematch Israel Adesanya instead of fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Glover Teixeira wants to see Alex Pereira fight Israel Adesanya again instead of Khamzat Chimaev. He is confident that Pereira will beat the Nigerian-born Kiwi again in a rematch.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Teixeira claimed he wants to watch Pereira fight Adesanya next.

"I’d like to see that fight again just to make some adjustments... I think that fight happens right away right now, I think Alex would beat him all the rounds. That’s why I want to see it again."

He further continued:

"If the UFC asked me, Glover, you decide it, I say let’s do it with Adesanya again, because I want to see Alex beating this guy. Nothing against Adesanya. The guy does an incredible job. Just as a fighter, as a coach, as a friend, I just know he can beat him, and probably not lose a round.”

Watch Glover Teixeira's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Khamzat Chimaev called out Pereira immediately after the Brazilian laid hands on middleweight gold, claiming that he would make quick work of the newly crowned champion.

However, owing to Israel Adesanya's dominance over the middleweight division during his reign as champion, UFC President Dana White welcomed an immediate rematch, though he reveal the timeline for the bout.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn Dana White says at the #UFC281 press conference that he won't rule out an immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Dana White says at the #UFC281 press conference that he won't rule out an immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

