Israel Adesanya gives two-word reaction as Drake bags nearly $2M on Alex Pereira, 'Poatan' reacts to singer's bet 

While Canadian rapper Drake's luck at sports betting has historically been largely abysmal, he won big at UFC 300. At the milestone pay-per-view, the Grammy Award-winning musician won nearly $2 million betting on Alex Pereira.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Drake had shared a screenshot of his massive $675,000 bet on the Brazilian with a winning potential of close to $2 million. However, Pereira's former foe Israel Adesanya was not too approving of the wager.

Adesanya delved into the rapper's comments section to write:

"No chama."

Pereira however was happy for the rapper's good fortune at the betting tables. Responding to a media question on whether he wants a piece on the winnings the rapper made off of him, 'Poatan' said:

"If he [had] lost I [was] not going to give any money to him. So if he wins, props [to him] thank you very much."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below:

Post his UFC 300 win Pereira has expressed his desire to make his UFC heavyweight debut next month in Brazil.

'Poatan' (10-2) has already captured titles in both middleweight and light heavyweight since debuting for the UFC in 2021 and his nuclear power has aided him through his campaign for MMA glory.

While it's had to predict if the Brazilian's firepower will be as effective in the 265 pounds division, if his recent fights are any evidence, 'Poatan's' touch of death will be a problem for any fighter regardless of the weight class.

When Drake won big betting on Israel Adesanya

Drake had one of his most successful sports betting nights when he won big betting on Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in 2023.

At the pay-per-view, the former middleweight champion rematched Alex Pereira following his crushing knockout defeat to 'Poatan' the previous year. So, many were surprised when the rapper dropped two high-stakes bets on 'The Last Stylebender'.

The 37-year-old put down a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win and an additional $400,000 predicting the Nigerian-born Kiwi to knock out his opponent.

The City Kickboxing affiliate reclaimed the middleweight strap as he KO'd his foe in the second round of the pay-per-view, returning Drake a profit on both of his bets, raking him a combined winning of around $2.7 million.