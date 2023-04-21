Israel Adesanya has a hilarious response to Dricus du Plessis' "8% oxygen" claim

Israel Adesanya fired a witty response at Dricus du Plessis' coach on Twitter following his recent comments about the South African's nasal problems.

Morne Visser, the head coach of 'Stillknocks', took to Instagram earlier this month to claim that for the past three years Dricus du Plessis has had a total oxygen intake of 8% when breathing through his nose.

Visser's comments were spurred on by Adesanya's statement following his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that he 'would love' to face an unnamed middleweight in either South Africa or Nigeria, and the consensus was that Adesanya was referring to 'Stillknocks'.

Israel Adesanya responded to Du Plessis' coach in hilarious fashion, as he posted the following on Twitter:

"Lol he only on 8%. Look at my nostrils!"

See the post below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Lol he only on 8%. Look at my nostrils! Lol he only on 8%. Look at my nostrils! https://t.co/pv6lS5dFNm

The lack of new opponents for Israel Adesanya to face now that he has regained the title has led to speculation about a possible matchup with Dricus du Plessis.

'The Last Stylebender' has beaten every middleweight ranked in the top 5, and Alex Pereira's move to light heavyweight has ruled out their trilogy bout in the UFC, at least for now.

'Stillknocks' is ranked No.6 in the division, and the UFC may want him to defeat a top 5 ranked opponent before he is awarded a title shot.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' has expressed his eagerness to fight again within the next four or five months, which leaves the promotion in an awkward position to find a viable challenger in the next few months.

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya should fight Dricus du Plessis next

Chael Sonnen appears to be leading the march for the UFC to announce Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis next. 'The American Gangster' even went so far as to claim that only one thing is stopping the fight from being made official.

Sonnen pointed to Adesanya's callout of Du Plessis at UFC 287 as the main reason why he believes the fight is all but guaranteed to happen. According to 'The American Gangster', a pattern has emerged of Adesanya fighting opponents that he has chosen.

During a recent YouTube video, Sonnen said this:

"Well, who is [Israel Adesanya] going to fight? I think it's clearly Du Plessis. I think the only thing stopping [the UFC] from making that announcement is getting the date. I can't see a scenario where it wouldn't be Du Plessis, there hasn't been a fight that Adesanya's had where he hasn't picked his next opponent. He let's us know, well he did that here too and he said it's going to be Du Plessis..."

Watch the video below:

