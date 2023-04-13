Israel Adesanya honored with a congratulatory note from Nigerian High Commission for historic UFC 287 win 

Israel Adesanya recently received a congratulatory note from Ambassador Anderson N. Madubike of the Nigerian High Commission in Australia, recognizing his incredible win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to regain the middleweight title.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi showed off the letter by tweeting a picture captioned with an eagle, a Nigerian flag, and gold sparkle emojis. The ambassador congratulated Adesanya on behalf of all Nigerians and praised him for his perseverance while noting 'The Last Stylebender's remarkable run in the UFC as the middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and made his first venture into martial arts when he enrolled in the taekwondo club at school. Adesanya's parents later moved their family to Rotorua, New Zealand, to ensure their children had access to better education.

'The Last Stylebender' started training in kickboxing when he was 18 years old and moved to Auckland at 21 to join Eugene Bareman at City Kickboxing, where he trained with future UFC stars like Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, and Kai Kara-France.

Israel Adesanya secured an impressive second-round knockout win over 'Poatan' in their fourth combat sports meeting. Their kickboxing and MMA record now stands at 3-1 in favor of the Brazilian.

UFC 287: Israel Adesanya wishes "good luck" to Alex Pereira's next opponent

After Israel Adesanya's victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, following three previous losses to the Brazilian across kickboxing and MMA, many speculated the possibility of a fifth contest between the two. However, it seems 'The Last Stylebender' is more than happy to enjoy his victory for now.

In a recently uploaded reaction video on YouTube, Adesanya watched his title fight back in a relaxed setting and shared his reactions as the events of UFC 287's headliner unfolded.

He also shared some words of advice for whoever Pereira faces next and wished them luck. Pointing out the many attributes of 'Poatan' inside the cage, Adesanya said:

"He's got a big head bro, big features, long legs. His hips are where my abdomen is. Good luck to the next motherf***ker fighting this guy. They’re gonna see how ‘easy’ it is. Take him down. That’s like the best thing you can do. But if you want to stand with this guy, f***** good luck. You’re gonna need it."

He added:

"What a f****king weird body type. He’s got a body type made for fighting. He might have had one of those giant people in his ancestry. The ones that are 10 feet tall.”

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments from 1:09 onwards below:

Poll : 0 votes