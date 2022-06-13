"Ya damn colonizer" - Israel Adesanya jokingly calls Michael Bisping racist for misnaming Japanese MMA fighter

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has jokingly called Michael Bisping a racist following a confusion of names during the UFC 275 broadcast.

During the flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, 'Bullet' attempted a Gogoplata choke. Bisping, who was on commentary duty, referred to a previous fight between Nick Diaz and Takanori Gomi at Pride 33, where Diaz won by the same submission. 'The Count' hilariously misnamed Takanori, instead thinking of Akihiro Gono, causing a reaction from Adesanya.

The Nigerian-New Zealander's vlog series on his YouTube channel often features his reactions to UFC cards, which he watches from home with his friends and family. Adesanya knew instantly who Bisping was trying to refer to, but couldn't help but laugh at Bisping's failure to remember the correct fighter.

"No way! A Gogo! [Gogoplata]. I was like, 'No way.' [Adesanya then hears Michael Bisping's failure to pronounce Takanori Gomi]. Takanori Gomi. That was racist. Mike, that was racist. Ya damn colonizer!"

Although unsuccessful in her submission attempt, Valentina Shevchenko weathered the storm from Taila Santos, narrowly defending her title for the seventh consecutive time via split decision.

Santos looked very impressive in what was her first chance at UFC gold. The Brazilian, to many fans' surprise, looked to be heading for a possible decision victory before a clash of heads between the pair left nasty swelling above the eye of Santos.

The injury, which turned out to be a broken orbital bone, clearly affected the 28-year-old for the rest of the contest. 'Bullet' capitalized, grinding out a hard-fought title defense.

Watch Israel Adesanya's video below:

Israel Adesanya reacts to Zhang Weili's stunning KO over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

In the same video, Israel Adesanya continued to watch and react to the rest of UFC 275's stunning card. The night, which provided vicious knockouts and surprising results, also featured the return of Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The Pole hadn't stepped into the octagon since her 2020 Fight of the Year with Zhang Weili. The two women produced not only the greatest women's MMA fight of all time, but one of the greatest fights ever. Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on the rematch.

Many fans wondered which Jedrzejczyk would return after a lengthy period away from the cage. Both fighters exchanged fairly evenly during the second after a more successful opening one for Weili. The Chinese star then landed a stunning spinning back fist that knocked the 34-year old out.

Adesanya reacted to the KO like most fans around the world:

"Wow. Ohh! That was violent. That was violent. That was violent."

Following the loss, Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA. The former champ noted that she has been in the sport for almost 20 years and it was time for her to leave and pursue other dreams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far