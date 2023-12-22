Israel Adesanya provides major update on biopic move 'STYLEBENDER'

The Israel Adesanya movie, STYLEBENDER, has just been released, at least regionally. Adesanya took to X/Twitter to revealed that the biopic is now available for rent exclusively on Neon and Sky in his adoptive homeland of New Zealand.

The rest of the world, however, he says, must wait a little longer for the release of his biopic. No date range has been given, but it is likely that STYLEBENDER will be released globally sometime soon, offering all of Adesanya's fans a more intimate look into his life and background.

Check out a snippet of Israel Adesanya's STYLEBENDER biopic in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

'The Last Stylebender' last fought at UFC 293, where he faced Sean Strickland in defense of his middleweight title. In one of the most stunning performances in 185-pound history, Adesanya was thoroughly outclassed by a foe he had previously overlooked, even suffering a knockdown in round one.

The bout was also preceded by deeply personal trash talk on Strickland's part, as 'Tarzan' accused Adesanya of behaving inappropriately with the latter's deceased dog. This bothered the former middleweight champion to such an extent that it was Adesanya's only immediate concern after losing the UFC 293 fight.

He approached Strickland and implored him to not speak ill of his family, before pointing at a dog tattoo on his neck. In the wake of his crushing defeat against Strickland, 'The Last Stylebender' opted against pursuing an immediate title rematch. He instead embarked on a sabbatical for an unspecified period.

Israel Adesanya was challenged by Alex Pereira at UFC 295

UFC 295 saw Alex Pereira, a well-known rival of Israel Adesanya's, defeat Jiří Procházka to capture the promotion's light heavyweight championship. In his post-fight interview, the Brazilian called on Adesanya to return from his sabbatical for an MMA trilogy bout. Unfortunately, his offer was turned down.

Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction to Alex Pereira's UFC 295 callout in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Adesanya took to X/Twitter to decline Pereira's proposal for a trilogy fight and has remained committed to his hiatus from MMA. Some fans though, hope that 'The Last Stylebender' will return at UFC 300, which he previously expressed an interest in headlining prior to the loss of his middleweight title.