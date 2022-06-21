"Stop being on TMZ" - Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones needs to "get his life together" if potential clash is to come to fruition

Israel Adesanya recently offered his take on a potential bout between himself and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. He asserted that Jones needs to get his act together for the fight to materialize.

'The Last Stylebender' addressed questions about a potential scrap between him and Jones while in conversation with the media at a press conference in Australia. The Nigerian-born Kiwi urged Jones to avoid making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Adesanya further called upon 'Bones' to fight Francis Ngannou and remain active.

"He should move up in weight first. Come and fight Francis Ngannou or even like, I don't know, stop being on TMZ, get his life together. No, this is facts, I'm not saying anything that's not true. Just get his s**t together first, like 'DC' said, and yeah, start fighting again. Because there's no fight if someone's not fighting."

Watch the full press conference below:

Jon Jones has had frequent run-ins with the law and has been arrested four times. The first three arrests were for DUI-related offenses and a hit-and-run case.

'Bones' was most recently arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery, domestic violence against his wife and tampering with a vehicle on the night of his UFC Hall of Fame induction in Las Vegas.

Watch footage of Jon Jones' most recent arrest below:

Israel Adesanya believes he doesn't need to fight Jon Jones for his legacy

In an interaction with TMZ Sports, Israel Adesanya offered his take on a potential fight against former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones. He dismissed the narrative that suggests he needs to fight Jones to cement himself as one of MMA's GOATs.

He admitted that a fight against Jones in the division he was most dominant in is something that he would like to experience sometime in the future. As such, he ruled out the possibility of moving up to the heavyweight division to lock horns with 'Bones'.

"I don't need it, but I do want it. I don't need it, though. People think I need it for my legacy." When asked whether he would consider a fight at heavyweight, Adesanya said, "Nah, I like light heavyweight. That's where he was dominant so I really wanna go light heavyweight."

Watch Israel Adesanya's full interaction with TMZ Sports below:

