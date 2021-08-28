“Find motivation in other's success” - Israel Adesanya sends message about motivation as historic UFC run continues

Israel Adesanya has sent a clear message to anyone searching for motivation and success in life as he prepares for his next UFC outing.

The UFC middleweight champion has done some incredible things throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career and in many ways, he’s only just getting started.

Israel Adesanya is on a trajectory towards becoming one of the greatest UFC middleweights, and potentially fighters, of all time, and there’s even a chance he could jump back up to light heavyweight in the future in order to go after a second UFC belt.

The wise words of Israel Adesanya

In a fascinating Instagram post, the one and only Israel Adesanya spoke about how he’s experienced envy in the past and how he uses that to motivate himself.

““Find motivation in others success.” - @chancewho Years ago coming up in NZ I have fallen prey to the green eyed monster (envy). But then I questioned myself as to why I felt that way about someone’s success. I discovered it was learnt behavior, so once I identified the monster…I was able to kill it! Till this day when I see someone thriving in anything be it financially, emotionally, physically…etc I find inspiration and motivation from that. If you’re reading this and you feel a way about me shinning, this ain’t about you. But if the show fits…”

There are very few men and women out there who know what it feels like to experience winning UFC gold and Israel Adesanya is one of them. “The Last Stylebender” has a relentless ability to push forward in life and his career and if people aren’t somewhat motivated by his determination, especially after his Jan Blachowicz loss, then perhaps it’s time to reassess the way you look at this guy.

The next step on this journey for Israel Adesanya would appear to be a rematch with Robert Whittaker, potentially in Auckland, in a fight that could see him “lap” the 185-pound division and truly cement himself as the best of the best.

Then again, it could also be the showdown that opens up the door for a trilogy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava