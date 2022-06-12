"Imagine what she’s like when she watches me fight" - Israel Adesanya shares clip of his mother engrossed in Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira title fight

Israel Adesanya shared a video of his mother on Twitter, which sees her completely engrossed in the UFC 275 championship bout between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.

'The Last Stylebender' asked fans to envision the excitement on his mother's face whenever she watches her son compete. Adesanya wrote:

"Imagine what she’s like when she watches me fight #mom #UFC275 #mainevent #JiriProchazka @ParadigmSports"

The main event showdown between Prochazka and Teixeira was certainly fun while it lasted, and had fans on the edge of their seats. The fight saw 'Denisa' pull off a fifth-round submission win to become the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic.

Israel Adesanya, who shares the same management company as Prochazka, was rooting for the challenger. He had also placed a bet on the Czech fighter to dethrone the Brazilian.

Israel Adesanya to make next title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya's mother won't have to wait long to watch her son potentially deliver another thrilling performance inside the octagon. After cleaning out most of the 185-pound division, 'The Last Stylebender' will return to action in less than a month for his next title defense. Adesanya will take on No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

The champion will be looking to make his fifth successful title defense since winning the gold against Robert Whittaker in 2019. The Nigerian-born Kiwi is also coming off a win over 'The Reaper' in their rematch at UFC 271, thereby securing two wins over the former champion.

Adesanya's upcoming title defense will be an opportunity for the champion to further cement his status as one of the greatest-ever fighters in the division's history.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier will enter the title fight at UFC 276 on the back of two consecutive victories. 'The Killa Gorilla' is coming off a second-round knockout win over Derek Brunson on the same card where Adesanya last defended his middleweight gold.

UFC 276 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. The pay-per-view event will also feature another interesting 185lbs matchup between Adesanya's former adversary Alex Pereira and No.4-ranked contender Sean Strickland.

