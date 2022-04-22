Israel Adesanya shows gratitude to Mike Tyson after video of plane incident surfaces 

Israel Adesanya recently took to social media and seemingly expressed his gratitude towards Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' grabbed the headlines yet again after a video of him punching a fan on a plane surfaced online. Many fans and professionals from the combat sports world have reacted to the incident since.

Adesanya, who recently appeared on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, posted an image of himself alongside the legendary pugilist and wrote the caption:

"Thank you."

'The Last Stylebender' made an appearance on Tyson's podcast a couple of weeks ago and discussed many things, including his training methods, a potential fight against Jon Jones, and more.

Tyson was recently filmed punching a passenger while sitting on a San Francisco to Florida-bound plane that was yet to depart the airport. The individual reportedly provoked 'Iron Mike' repeatedly, which led to the incident. The passenger was left with cuts on one side of his face.

Watch Mike Tyson's altercation with a plane passenger below:

Israel Adesanya is likely to fight Jared Cannonier next

Adesanya last fought at UFC 271 in February. The middleweight kingpin retained his belt with a decision win over Robert Whittaker in their rematch. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out 'The Reaper' in their first fight at UFC 243 in 2019.

The Nigerian-New Zealander is expected to take on Jared Cannonier in the next defense of his title. 'The Killa Gorilla' is on a two-fight winning streak. The 38-year-old fighter earned a spectacular knockout finish over Derek Brunson in his last fight at UFC 271.

The duo have shown a lot of mutual respect between them and have also both been willing to fight each other for a while now.

Stylistically, the fight promises to be a barnburner. Cannonier is a knockout artist with 10 KO wins to his name. He is a powerful striker and can shut anybody's lights out with one shot.

That being said, Israel Adesanya is one of the craftiest kickboxers in the sport of MMA. His ability to evade shots and land his own blows is second to none. While a date is yet to be confirmed, it seems inevitable that these two middleweight titans will collide this summer.

