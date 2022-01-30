Israel Adesanya shows off a mounted guillotine at City Kickboxing

Israel Adesanya has been working on his grappling skills ahead of his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Adesanya decided to highlight his submission game as he brought out a mounted guillotine at the City Kickboxing gym.

'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram and wrote:

"'Slip a rope around they throat watch em' choke like Saddam!'-@lloydbanks"

In recent days, Adesanya has been seen sharpening multiple aspects of his ground game.

The Kiwi has been training from the bottom positions, engaging in grappling scrambles, securing top positions and fighting from there. He has also been seen landing takedowns and defending takedowns.

Additionally, the UFC middleweight king showcased his ground and pound abilities, and defensive and offensive submission skills.

His training camp for 'The Reaper' can be seen in a nutshell via a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel.

Michael Bisping believes Robert Whittaker will attempt to land takedowns against Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping believes he knows the weakness Robert Whittaker has alluded to after Israel Adesanya's loss to Jan Blachowicz.

In March 2021, the Nigerian native was handed the first loss of his professional MMA career. Adesanya attempted to become a UFC double champ by taking on then 205 lb titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

The fight did not go Adesanya's way as Blachowicz utilized a wrestling-heavy gameplan to neutralize the slick and masterful striking of 'The Last Stylebender'.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping hinted that he understood the blueprint 'The Reaper' was referring to:

"He's talking about takedowns in the middle of the octagon. That's what I really think. Because, against the fence, it's easier to defend the takedown... There's often hours and hours and hours of drilling against the fence, against a wall, drilling your takedown defense. Especially when you're the middleweight champion, and you're a fantastic kickboxer, people are gonna take you down."

Check out the full video below:

In several interviews, Robert Whittaker has stated that Blachowicz provided him with the ideal blueprint needed to overcome the versatile kickboxer when they meet in February.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this rematch. Adesanya got the better of Whittaker in their first meeting. However, Whittaker has worked hard on his game and is confident of reclaiming his middleweight title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim