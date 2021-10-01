Israel Adesanya takes another shot at NZ PM Jacinda Ardern by analysing her reaction to the mention of his name

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken another shot at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her comments on the country's MMA fighters. Adesanya first accused Ardern of gaslighting when she claimed that the MMA fighters in the country had been given fair treatment.

Now, 'The last Stylebender' has uploaded another tweet where he can be seen analyzing the Prime Minister's reaction on hearing his name.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Involuntary physiological response.

I read body language for a living.

Can’t lie to me brothamayne. Involuntary physiological response.

I read body language for a living.

Can’t lie to me brothamayne. https://t.co/Ds6GkMuJB5

Adesanya's gym City Kickboxing also released a statement earlier on Instagram, disputing Ardern's claims of fighters receiving fair treatment. The statement read:

"This just isn't true. Our athletes as well as numerous other sports men and women were not eligible for the same dispensations granted to other teams. We were advised we did not meet the team's eligibility criteria in terms of size nor did we meet financial eligibility criteria regarding bringing income into New Zealand. We fervently challenge both those positions... Not to speak out and question a system, which is clearly failing many people, is to resign ourselves to a mutual suffering collective which labels anyone who speaks out as not being part of the team of 5 million. We think this would be folly."

Israel Adesanya's teammate Dan Hooker faced visa issues in the leadup to his fight at UFC 266

Israel Adesanya's teammate and friend Dan Hooker had to deal with visa issues ahead of his fight against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The lockdown restrictions put in place by the New Zealand authorities made it difficult for 'The Hangman' to fly out of the country for his fight.

The 31-year-old was also prohibited by the authorities from training at his gym. Hooker then had to seek the help of the US Embassy on Twitter, requesting them to approve his visa.

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman



My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on



Update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my fight. Please help. 🙏 @USAmbNZ Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it's a last resort.My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on #UFC266 Update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my fight. Please help. 🙏 @USAmbNZ Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it's a last resort.



My visa is with the US embassy here in NZ as I fight next week in Las Vegas on #UFC266



Update today is it won't be approved until next week due to lock down which will cancel my fight. Please help. 🙏

'The Hangman' eventually managed to get his visa and went on to win his fight at UFC 266.

Also Read

Although nothing is set in stone yet, Israel Adesanya has stated that the City Kickboxing team is considering a move to the United States in order to avoid the complications they are facing in New Zealand.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far