"Stop that sly s**t" - Israel Adesanya uses Kanye West meme to tell fans to leave him alone

Israel Adesanya is not okay with rude fans recording him in public, and he's using a video of Kanye West to make his point.

Adesanya has a love / hate relationship with the public since becoming a UFC champion and international star. He often takes to his social media accounts to vent about awkward or disrespectful encounters, suggesting any negative attitude during interactions is a sign that fans have ignored his reasonable boundaries.

In a new post on Twitter, 'The Last Stylebender' reposted a TikTok video showing Kanye West trying to enjoy himself at a music concert. Once he notices someone filming him, he turns and angrily puts his hand in front of the camera. Adesanya wrote:

"This is the energy I’m on. Stop that sly s***. If I’m in my zone, leave me alone!"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender This is the energy I’m on. Stop that sly shit. If I’m in my zone, leave me alone! This is the energy I’m on. Stop that sly shit. If I’m in my zone, leave me alone! https://t.co/f2VO6mQgP8

This is becoming a more consistent message from Adesanya as his Twitter bio now suggests fans "Follow me from a distance!" That doesn't mean he's completely inhospitable to fans. In May he posted a video of a positive interaction where he took several selfies with two young men. He wrote:

"If you heard I’m an a**hole, I probably was. But they probably came at me entitled and expecting me to do whatever they want, asking me questions like they’re TMZ. All I ask for is respect and courtesy, I will only reflect what you give me…I’m human."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender If you heard I’m an asshole, I probably was. But they probably came at me entitled and expecting me to do whatever they want, asking me questions like they’re TMZ. All I ask for is respect and courtesy, I will only reflect what you give me…I’m human. If you heard I’m an asshole, I probably was. But they probably came at me entitled and expecting me to do whatever they want, asking me questions like they’re TMZ. All I ask for is respect and courtesy, I will only reflect what you give me…I’m human. https://t.co/5gWMYetuei

Israel Adesanya's coach explains why Jared Cannonier is tougher than Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2. While some may not conisder Cannonier to be as dangerous as 'The Last Stylebender's' past opponent Paulo Costa, Adesanya's head coach disagrees.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, City Kickboxing head Eugene Bareman said:

"You know, Jared is not gonna be Paulo Costa. He’s not going to be frozen in the headlights. If Israel’s picking him off he has the mindset to change his strategy and he will start to press Israel and he won’t be as reluctant as Paulo Costa. Because there’s just this mindset and he has a much stronger mindset and understanding and he’s got a very good team behind him. He’s willing to take risks."

With just over two months until Adesanya's fifth title defense, the champion is already deep in fight camp preparing for the tough fight.

Watch Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 training camp preparations below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far