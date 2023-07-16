Istela Nunes breaks silence on injury from hospital after horrific UFC arm break

After suffering a broken arm at UFC Vegas 77 on July 15, strawweight fighter Istela Nunes has issued a response on social media.

The Brazilian posted a picture of herself in the hospital on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, the 30-year-old thanked her fans for supporting her and promised to bounce back stronger from the injury.

"I have a lot of messages. Thank you so much for all your support and love. I'll respond to everyone when I get home. Thank you to all my fans. I felt very good and very strong. I prepared a lot for this fight. I knew today was my night, this was my fight. But I will come back stronger and show you all again. Thank you, UFC, and thank you, Dana White," wrote Istela Nunes.

Nunes went up against Viktoriia Dudakova in a strawweight clash in the prelims of the event. The fight was a short-lived affair as in the opening seconds, Dudakova attempted a takedown which led to Nunes suffering the nasty arm injury.

The fight was stopped by the referee and Dudakova was declared the winner via TKO.

UFC president Dana White posted an X-ray of the injury to his social media account.

UFC broken arm: Diana Belbita reacts to Istela Nunes' nasty injury

UFC fighter Diana Belbita showed concern towards Istela Nunes after the Brazilian suffered a broken arm at UFC Vegas 77.

Belbita posted a tweet expressing how she felt bad for the 30-year-old as she might not get another chance to prove herself in the UFC. 'The Warrior Princess' added that she hoped for the Brazilian to get another fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

"Ohh I feel so bad for Istela Nunes. Especially because I think that was her last chance to prove that she deserves her spot in UFC. I hope she will get another chance."

Nunes has not had a good run in the UFC. After building a 6-1-1 record in her professional MMA career, the 30-year-old entered the UFC but it all went downhill from there. Nunes took part in four UFC bouts but lost all four of them.

So, there is a chance that the UFC might part ways with the Brazilian after her recent loss on July 15.