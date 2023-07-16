PHOTO: X-ray of Istela Nunes' horrific elbow dislocation in 34-second loss to UFC debutant

Brazilian strawweight Istela Nunes has definitely seen better days. Since joining the UFC in 2021, she has failed to get a single win. Unfortunately for the fighter, her latest outing at UFC on ESPN 49 proved to be yet another dampener on her career.

Nunes took on UFC debutant Victoriia Dudakova; although the fight had all the making of a fun one, it came to a premature end as Nunes dislocated her elbow just 34 seconds into the fight.

The injury happened as the Brazilian tried to defend a takedown by Dudakova, which ultimately led to her elbow getting hyperextended and giving out.

An X-ray of the injury shared on social media by UFC president Dana White shows the fighter's elbow clean off the humerus. An injury of such magnitude will undoubtedly sideline her for a considerable time.

With the loss, Istela Nunes is now 4-0 in the UFC, with her last win coming in 2018 in a ONE Championship bout against Gina Iniong. The fighter's pro-MMA record stands at 6 wins against 5 losses and one NC no-contest.

Meanwhile, with her debut win, Victoriia Dudakova has furthered her undefeated record to 7-0. She is a Dana White's Contender Series alumn and has previously fought for promotions like Open Fighting Championship and Fight Nights Global.

UFC fighter Diana Belbita shows concern for Istela Nunes

Istela Nunes' horrific elbow injury has sent the fighter crashing down to a fourth straight UFC loss, and one doesn't get too many chances to prove one's worth in a top promotion like the UFC.

UFC strawweight fighter Diana Belbita seems genuinely concerned for her fellow fighters' perils. Earlier today, in a tweet, the Romanian stated that she hopes Nunes gets one more chance at redeeming her UFC career:

"Ohh, I feel so bad for Istela Nunes. 😖 Especially because I think that was her last chance to prove that she deserves her spot in UFC. I hope she will get another chance."

