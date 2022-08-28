What has Alexander Volkanovski recently said about Paddy Pimblett's weight gain?

It's no secret within the MMA community that Paddy Pimblett enjoys his food in between UFC bouts, which causes the fighter to gain significant weight while away from his fight camps. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently showed some sympathy towards 'The Baddy', stating that he's been there himself but it's still an unhealthy lifestyle.

Volkanovski made it clear that he wasn't attempting to shame Paddy Pimblett but believes many of his fans and critics might be concerned for the Englishman's long-term health. While speaking with The AllStar, the UFC champion stated:

"Look, honestly, I hear about people fat-shaming him and all that type of stuff, yeah, some people would be. But I think there’s a lot of people that probably care for his health as well, because it ain’t healthy. I know because I’ve been in the same position."

Watch the full Volkanovski interview below:

The UFC featherweight champion also spoke about his own weight struggles. Alexander Volkanovski stated that he used to go from 145lbs to 190lbs within a week, which shocked people when he returned to Thailand.

Paddy Pimblett revealed at a UFC San Diego press conference that he was around 200lbs, despite fighting in the UFC's lightweight division. This is likely the type of weight gain Volkanovski was sympathizing with, given his own struggles in the past.

Paddy Pimblett reveals how much he weighed when taking on Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Despite making the 156lbs non-championship lightweight limit ahead of his bout against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, Pimblett recently revealed that he put on 25lbs after weighing in for his fight against the American.

In a video clip posted on his Instagram account, 'The Baddy' stated that many people misunderstand the concept of making weight and believe that fighters who weigh in at 155lbs walk around at that weight:

"It's mad because people think that you weigh in at 155 [lbs] and you walk around at it, you don't lad."

Paddy Pimblett was then asked what he weighed on fight night for his bout against Leavitt:

"I was 180 [lbs]."

Watch the full video clip via Pimblett's Instagram account here:

Paddy Pimblett managed to beat Jordan Leavitt via submission in the second round of their bout after struggling in the opening five minutes. 'The Baddy' is yet to book another fight in the UFC, with Dana White recently stating that Pimblett is harder to book than other fighters due to his weight gain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak