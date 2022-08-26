You feel sh*t, you look sh*t, and it's embarrassing - Alexander Volkanovski recollects when he used to undergo Paddy Pimblett-esque weight gain after fights

Alexander Volkanovski went down memory lane, drawing parallels to rising star Paddy Pimblett for his weight gain in the aftermath of his fights.

In an interview with The AllStar's John Hyon Ko, Volkanovski admitted that he'd put on the pounds and faced a hard time in losing weight ahead of fights:

"I know the science. I don't just know that but I used to do that. Back in the days when people would see me win the PXC world title, featherweight. I'll go back to Thailand, not even two weeks later and people are looking at me like 'How do you look like that?' It doesn't make sense... I used to go from 145 to 190 in one week."

"It's not healthy, it's terrible... I've always been heavy sitting, I'd fluctuate so much, that I'd fluctuate a lot quicker, too... So I would hold a lot more water, because I was doing this. Yeah, it's not healthy man, not only you feel shit, obviously you look shit. It's a little bit embarassing too."

The Australian added that the major weight cut had ill effects on his body at the start of his career and that he was careless when taking care of his body despite being a professional athlete.

Paddy Pimblett has been very vocal about his love of junk food and has built quite the reputation for putting on significant weight in between his fights. Volkanovski also added that he found it funny to see Pimblett let himself go and blow up after fights.

Dana White explains how Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuations stop him from earning short-notice fight bookings

'The Baddy' is unbeaten in the UFC, winning all three of his fights since his debut in 2021. However, the Liverpudlian has admitted that he only gets into shape during his training camps and doesn't maintain a diet when he's not fighting.

UFC president Dana White said that due to Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuations, it's a tough task to book him for any short-notice fights. During a recent interview with BT Sport, White said:

"The problem with Paddy is he puts on so much weight that it's not like we can just say, 'Oh, let's move him over here, let's do this.' He needs adequate notice to be ready for a fight... I'm just saying, you know, you're asking me where he's gonna go... it's not that easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight."

White added that the sudden weight cut will take a toll on Pimblett's body down the line but won't ask him to change his ways as it's his choice. Despite the questionable weight changes, Paddy Pimblett has shown dominance in the division, climbing up the rankings as he aims to feature on a pay-per-view in the coming months in the UFC.

