Watch: Paddy Pimblett goes on a food binge in Chicago with Molly McCann, hilariously calls himself "7 months preggo"

Paddy Pimblett has gone on yet another food binge, this time in Chicago with his friend and teammate Molly McCann. 'The Baddy' also filmed his journey as he navigated between Chicago eateries.

The clip begins with Pimblett revealing his bloated stomach and joking about being pregnant. The Liverpudlian said:

"Like 7, 7 months preggo."

Watch Pimblett's Chicago binge below:

Pimblett's first stop was The Weiners Circle hot dog joint where he ordered sandwiches and fries. 'The Baddy' was glad to have ordered a side dish as he claimed that the sandwich would be gone in four bites. The UFC lightweight star rated the food 8.2/10 while his friend McCann rated it 9.2.

Soon afterwards, Pimblett can be seen grabbing a drink from five guys after which he visits the Barstool Sports headquarters in Chicago. For dinner, the British crew went to Lou Malnati's Pizzeria where McCann and Pimblett tried a Chicago deep dish pizza for the first time. 'Meatball' had some difficulty finishing her meal but Pimblett appeared to cruise through his, rating it at 7.9/10.

Pimblett visited Al's Beef for lunch the next day, where he admittedly had his best meal up until that point. 'The Baddy' also had an extra sandwich with cheese and rated the food at 9.8/10. Pimblett also had the iconic 'molart' drink, the taste of which has been compared to gasoline and stale shoes. The Liverpudlian gave it a rated it at -10/10.

Paddy Pimblett helped Paulo Costa cut weight for UFC 278

Paddy Pimblett has gained notoriety for ballooning up to even 200 lbs in between fights. However, 'The Baddy' always miraculously manages to make weight, unlike UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, who has had some trouble previously.

Costa was a nightmare for UFC president Dana White after his weight ordeal in the lead-up to his bout with Marvin Vettori. for his fight against Marvin Vettori last year. However, 'Borrachinha' successfully made weight for his UFC 278 bout against Luke Rockhold and even went on to score a dominant decision win.

Costa revealed that he had received a few weight-cutting tips from Paddy Pimblett leading up to his bout against Rockhold. 'Borrachinha' said at the UFC 278 pre-fight presser:

"Yeah, he gave me a few instructions. Man, if you look for me and Paddy, it’s not a joke anymore. We have to cut a lot of weight in a short time. When I saw Paddy fight two weeks ago, I tweeted this I said, 'Man, this is a short time to cut that much weight, but he did it.' He did great, and me as well! We know how to cut weight."

Watch Costa's appearance at the UFC 278 presser below:

