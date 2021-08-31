"I can get up to 89 kilos"- Paddy Pimblett reveals walk around weight when he is being a 'fatty' lad

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to make his promotional debut this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs Darren Till. Often known to call himself 'fatty', 'Paddy the Baddy' recently revealed his walk-around weight ahead of his UFC debut.

According to Paddy Pimblett, he can go up to 89 kilos (196 pounds approx.) when he is being a 'fatty' lad. Pimblett also revealed that he started his current training camp weighing over 195 pounds.

Asked about his walk-around weight in a recent episode of The Patrick McCorry Sports Show, Paddy Pimblett said:

"Well when I'm being a fatty lad I can get up to 89 kilo. When this camp started I was like 89.6 kilo (195.5 pounds). But that was like ten weeks ago. You know what I mean. That's how fast I am. What that's about 192 pounds, something like that?"

Catch Pimblett's appearance on the show below:

While Paddy Pimblett will be fighting at 155 pounds, he claims not to be worried about a weight cut. The former Cage Warriors champion also revealed that he has only four kilos (9 pounds approx) left to lose, ten weeks into his training camp.

Paddy Pimblett shares his food preferences

While in training, Paddy Pimblett is content with the healthy and tasty meals provided by his sponsor. However, 'Paddy the Baddy' loves to let himself go when there are no restrictions.

According to Paddy Pimblett, he has a liking for almost all kinds of food, ranging from chinese to steaks. Pimblett also revealed his special craving for dessert and claimed to have an appetite for four in a row.

Asked about his favorite meal when out of camp, Paddy Pimblett said:

"There's too many to name. Literally too many to name them. Salt and pepper chicken, obviously I love chinese food, love italian food, I love steak, burgers, I'm terrible. I'm bad for desserts. I can eat like four desserts in a row and not feel full."

He gets finished within 2, trust me 👊🏻 https://t.co/OvwrK8TZMW — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) July 28, 2021

Paddy Pimblett boasts a 16-3 record going into his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini, who is 9-2. With eight submissions and five knockouts under his name, Pimblett will now seek glory inside the octagon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard