Paddy Pimblett weight class: Which weight division will the latest UFC recruit compete in?

Paddy Pimblett, the brand new UFC recruit, is perhaps best known as a former Cage Warriors Featherweight champion. Yet the British fighter stopped fighting at Featherweight in April 2017 and has confirmed he will carry on in the Lightweight division for the foreseeable future.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett began his amateur career in 2011. After winning twice as an amateur, he stepped into professional mixed martial arts in 2012 and currently has an impressive MMA record of 16-3.

He became the Cage Warriors Featherweight champion in September 2016 by beating Johnny Frachey at Cage Warriors 78 via first-round TKO. Paddy Pimblett went on to defend the title against Julian Erosa in November 2016, before losing it to Nad Narmiani at Cage Warriors 82 in April 2017.

After his loss against Nad Narimani, Paddy Pimblett moved to the Lightweight division and has competed in the same division ever since.

Paddy Pimblett has a 3-1 record at 155 lbs, with his most recent victory coming via round 1 submission at Cage Warriors 122. It was two days after this stellar performance Paddy Pimblett signed on the dotted line with the UFC. Even though there is no official date or opponent set for Pimblett's debut, UFC's Europe account confirmed the contract has indeed been signed.

Why did Paddy Pimblett postpone his signing with the UFC for years?

This is not the first time the ultimate platform in professional mixed martial arts, the UFC, offered a contract to Paddy Pimblett. However, the fighter believed he was not ready to step up on the big stage back then. In an interview with BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett said -

“I knew… I know where I’m destined to be. And I know where the end goal is. And I know what I’m going to do in this sport. I’m going to achieve things other people haven’t, and only a certain few names have. And I believe that, and I always have. So, even when I was 21 and they (UFC) offered me, and Cage Warriors offered me a new contract and stuff l like that; I didn’t really bat an eyelid. Because, I knew that no matter what, the UFC, in the years to come, were going to offer me a contract, as I’ve proved myself right. I have. When I was 21, I’m so glad I never took the (UFC) offer, and again when I was 23, 24 – Because I wasn’t ready. Being as good as I thought I was then, if 26-year-old me now, Paddy ‘The Baddy’, saw 21-year-old Paddy ‘The Baddy’, he doesn’t get out the first round. It’s that simple.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

