“It was amazing” – Fabricio Andrade names "awesome" three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex as the biggest star of 2023

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade believes that one of the promotion’s biggest stars shone brightest in 2023.

When looking at the best accomplishments of the past 12 months, ‘Wonder Boy’ had plenty of options to choose from. However, one stood tall above the rest.

Stamp Fairtex made history in 2023 and that’s something that the year will always be remembered for. At ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore, she defeated Ham Seo Hee to win the ONE atomweight world championship, which was vacated by longtime queen Angela Lee just minutes before her bout inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Thai superstar had been chasing her dream of holding world championships in three different disciplines ever since she signed with the promotion. At long last, she got her moment.

It will take an incredible feat for anyone to ever replicate what she has been able to accomplish, but no one will ever forget that she did it first.

Fabricio Andrade tipped his hat to Stamp after her history-making year, which was defined by her atomweight title win. He told Sportskeeda MMA

“Stamp becoming a three-sport world champion, it was amazing to see. The way she has been improving in her MMA career is just awesome.”

Fabricio Andrade may be coming off of a loss but he also had a noteworthy year

2023 may not have ended the way that Fabricio Andrade hoped it would but there’s no denying that he also had a big year.

Though the Brazilian was unsuccessful in becoming a two-sport world champion in his clash with Jonathan Haggerty, this is still the year that ‘Wonder Boy’ became the one true champion of the bantamweight division.

His war with John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 helped to set the bar for MMA contests throughout the year. Despite taking place in February, it's arguable that it wasn't surpassed under the ONE banner.

The champion will undoubtedly be back and better than ever with a new year ahead of him that is sure to bring more interesting challenges for him to face head-on.