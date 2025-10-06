  • home icon
  • "It did break me" - Conor McGregor comes clean on how fame broke him during UFC rise

"It did break me" - Conor McGregor comes clean on how fame broke him during UFC rise

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 08:40 GMT
Conor McGregor (pictured) during his UFC 257 weigh-ins. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor remains one of the most prominent figures in UFC and MMA. While the likes of Tito Ortiz and Ronda Rousey made the promotion a household name. 'The Notorious' played a crucial role in elevating the Dana White helmed company to global prominence.

As it happens, the mega stardom he achieved came with a heavy price. Speaking at the post-fight presser at BKFC 82, McGregor said:

"You know I came up in the school with the Fertitta empire, with Dana White at the helm [at the UFC], and I was the protege. I'll tell you this, and this is why we must really, really put our maximum respect and support behind our combatants in here because to fight as well as to promote is the real deal."
McGregor added:

"To promote on its own is easy, and also coincidentally, to fight on its own is easy... When you rise [as fighters], you've got to add this promotional animal to it, and both of them combined are incredibly draining... It almost broke me. To be honest, it did break me as I went on, and I achieved massive success and this otherworldly superstardom. It overcame me at times."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

For context, McGregor's fight accounts for eight of the top 10 selling UFC pay-per-views of all time. Even his cross-over boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather is the second-highest-grossing boxing fight in history.

McGregor was also successful in leveraging his superstar status to build successful business ventures, including the popular Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve and the Media outlet TheMacLife.

Amid all the success, McGregor has faced numerous legal issues stemming from a range of offenses, something many believe is a byproduct of the immense fame and pressure that stars of his magnitude often struggle to handle.

Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor's bold UFC White House claims

While Dana White is yet to start building the UFC White House card, Conor McGregor is convinced he would surely fight on the historic event.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, 'The Notorious' claimed that he had bypassed White and Co. to directly negotiate with the White House to secure his spot on the card.

The UFC CEO, however, has since made it clear that no such negotiation has taken place. During the post-fight press conference at UFC 320, the MMA promoter said:

"We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet; that won’t start until February. Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card. But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
