"It is a career-ender" - Kelvin Gastelum believes the oblique kick should be made illegal

The oblique kick remains the main point of contention in MMA. Kelvin Gastelum has joined the list of fighters to condemn the controversial kick.

After Belal Muhammad's testimony this week, Gastelum spoke up against the technique and opted to make the kick illegal.

While replying to a Uros Medic, a Serbian UFC lightweight who also opposed the continued use of the kick, Kelvin Gastelum said:

"Agreed, this strike should be illegal. It is a career ender. Who can we talk to about this? @ufc This in [no] way is a knock on Rountree. His performance and execution was great to watch. But this strike should be addressed."

Kelvin Gastelum also gave props to Khalil Rountree Jr., who re-ignited the controversial topic by landing a devastating oblique kick on Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

Khalil Rountree ended his fight against Modestas Bukauskas with an oblique kick. pic.twitter.com/1iGRcHmeb3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

The oblique kick, also known as a push kick to the knee, has been used by several elite UFC fighters in their careers. The technique is known to cause significant damage to the knee if not defended, and hence, is condemned by numerous MMA fighters.

Like Kelvin Gastelum, Belal Muhammad was firmly vocal about prohibiting the use of oblique kicks

Belal Muhammad took to Twitter after the recently concluded UFC Fight Night to show his disregard for the kick. The welterweight fighter pleaded for the safety and longevity of the fighters. He asked for the technique to be banned from. MMA

Muhammad said:

"Ahhh that technique should be banned that’s career changing"

Ahhh that technique should be banned that’s career changing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

'Remember The Name' also humbly requested UFC president Dana White to look into the matter and make the controversial kick illegal.

Watch Belal Muhammad requesting Dana White to ban the oblique kick below:

"Dana White, please protect me. Let's change a few [rules]. You gotta protect your stars here."@bullyb170 is just looking out for himself 😅 #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/guWbt1qkuL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 5, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh