"It definitely doesn't prolong your career" - Dana White warns Paddy Pimblett about the dangers of weight fluctuation

Paddy Pimblett recently told the press that he is currently around 200lbs, which has caused concerns within the combat sports world. Dana White is seemingly one of those parties, with the UFC president stating that Pimblett's weight gain could hinder his career.

White hinted at 'The Baddy's' longevity potentially being at risk due to the Liverpudlian having to lose large amounts of weight between fight camps. While speaking to members of the media, the UFC president said:

"It's not good for you, you know. I mean we all know that, we know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad and it definitely doesn't prolong your career."

Watch Dana White's full interview here:

Dana White has also stated that Paddy Pimblett's weight gain is making it difficult for the UFC to book fights for the surging lightweight. White explained that they can't throw 'The Baddy' into any short-notice bouts due to the dangers of making him lose weight too quickly.

The 27-year-old previously fought at the sold-out UFC London event in July, beating Jordan Leavitt via submission early in the second round. As of right now, 'The Baddy' isn't booked for a fight but is keen to compete in Las Vegas soon.

When will Paddy Pimblett stop gaining weight between bouts?

While speaking to the press at UFC San Diego, Paddy Pimblett revealed that he is currently 200lbs and would only stop gaining weight between bouts once he starts fighting ranked opponents.

The Englishman also said that he will consider putting on less weight between fight camps as he gets older. 'The Baddy' stated:

"Yeah, when I'm a bit older and once I start fighting ranked opponents, then I will keep me weight down. But for now, I enjoy putting a little bit of chub rub on."

Watch the full interview here:

Pimblett is yet to break into the top 15 in the UFC's lightweight division, which is why he doesn't mind gaining weight after fights for now. However, with him seemingly being out of the reckoning for short-notice fights, the 27-year-old might miss out on opportunities to face these ranked opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak