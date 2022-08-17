"We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him" - Dana White explains how Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation "hurts" the UFC

Dana White was recently asked to weigh in on Paddy Pimblett's massive weight fluctuations between fights. While White understands the negative impact of enormous weight cuts, he believes it's eventually Pimblett's decision to make.

However, the UFC boss couldn't deny the impact of Pimblett's infamous weight gain on UFC matchmaking. White explained that the Liverpudlian's fights need to be planned specifically as his walk-around weight is nowhere close to his fight weight. The 53-year-old recently said at the DWCS Season 6, Week 4 post-fight presser:

"You know, it makes it tough for us too. Because when we're in the matchmaking room, we wanna throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, month and a half, it hurts us too. We have to be very specific when we plan fights for him cause he's nowhere near close to weight. And what you don't wanna do is put that much pressure on him to cut that much weight in that short amount of time."

Pimblett has gained notoriety for putting on excessive pounds in between his fights. The UFC lightweight recently admitted to having ballooned to around 200 lbs, hardly twenty days removed from his second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London.

Bobby Green appears to be eyeing a matchup against Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett attended the UFC card headlined by Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego last weekend. Also attending the event was UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green.

In the aftermath of the event, Green uploaded a video where he secretly recorded 'The Baddy' while simultaneously calling him out. Repeatedly calling Paddy Pimblett fat, 'King' urged his social media followers to convey his message to the Liverpudlian. Green claims to have not approached Pimblett out of respect for his 'lady friend'. The 35-year-old said in the video:

"Who is this fathead guy? Can somebody tell me who this fathead guy is? I want to know! They said he’s the ‘Baddy’ [but] I don’t know ... if he was ‘bad’ he’d fight me. If you want to fight somebody real, somebody with some real credibility, not this ‘Monkey King’ bulls**t, weird s**t, fight a real [expletive] bro. The real one. You all can tag him and let him know what I’m saying. Let him know! I don’t want to disrespect him in front of his girl. He’s with his lady friend right now. That would just be mean.”

