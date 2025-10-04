"It could be easier for them" - Alex Pereira gets honest about his sons potentially pursuing combat sports career in the future

Alex Pereira’s sons, Alessandro and Lohan, have been immersed in the fight game from an early age, often seen ringside and cageside supporting their father throughout his kickboxing and MMA career. The environment has given them a close-up view of what it takes to compete at the highest levels.Pereira has been transparent about his support for his sons if they choose to pursue combat sports. He consistently shares videos of their training and sparring sessions.Pereira believes his presence and guidance could make their path easier. He commented that, compared to his own journey without a clear plan, his sons have a head start. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, he said:&quot;It could be easier for them. When I was training, I had no plans. … With me as their dad, we could make it happen.&quot;Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:The upcoming rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 will test Pereira’s adjustments and resolve. Their first fight at UFC 313 saw Ankalaev implement a pressure-heavy approach, controlling Pereira through clinches and maintaining dominance on striking exchanges.Analysts predict Ankalaev remains the favorite in the rematch, though Pereira’s potential adjustments and offensive focus could open the door for a victory.Alex Pereira claims that losses inspire fans ahead of UFC 320Alex Pereira holds the unique distinction of being only the third fighter in UFC history to be introduced by Bruce Buffer as “the one and only.&quot;From claiming the middleweight throne against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to moving up to light heavyweight and capturing the title, he has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to recover and improve.He approaches the rematch camp against Magomed Ankalaev with a renewed focus. He believes that his previous performance did not reflect his full potential. Speaking in an interview with the UFC, Pereira said:“It’s [losses] part of the journey. It inspires people, motivates people and shows that in life, sometimes, there are ups and downs, but it’s about turning it around and going back up.”He added:“I compared how I was then to how I am now, and doing that brings me more confidence. Before [at UFC 313], I was already able to make a such close fight, so that makes me feel good.”