Jon Jones rains praise on Conor McGregor under post highlighting Alex Pereira becoming latest to be introduced by Bruce Buffer as ‘The one, the only!’

Jon Jones understands Conor McGregor’s influence in shaping the UFC into the formidable powerhouse it is today. He shed light on that while reacting to a post highlighting Alex Pereira’s entry into an elite club.

At UFC 313, Bruce Buffer introduced Pereira as “The One, The Only" ahead of his fight against Magomed Ankalaev. This is characterized as a rare distinction previously reserved for McGregor and Jones.

While Pereira dropped the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev, his unprecedented success in the sport and dominant performances in 2024 were crucial in earning that recognition. He defended his title three times last year, headlined major events like UFC 300 and saved several cards.

McGregor was the first to receive the iconic introduction in 2020 before his 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. Jones received the honor next when he returned to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Jones responded to the ESPN MMA post by talking about McGregor’s singular status, writing:

"There’s only one Conor McGregor."

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Jon Jones talks about Conor McGregor's influence in an Alex Pereira post. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

McGregor also stands as the undisputed pay-per-view king of the UFC despite not having competed inside the octagon since July 2021. The Irishman was scheduled to return to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

The preceding statement on McGregor's appeal holds true since UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the fight against Chandler would have set a UFC gate record at $20 million based on pre-sales. However, the bout never came to fruition, and Pereira headlined the card in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

Conor McGregor responds to Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend's recent comments on the Brazilian's loss

Conor McGregor clashed with Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine following the Brazilian's loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Christine posted a video appearing to celebrate his defeat and mocking Pereira. McGregor responded aggressively, sharing Christine’s video and delivering a harsh insult.

Reacting to Christine's comments in a now-deleted X post, McGregor wrote:

"Fugly b*tch was you box." [H/t: Daily Mail]

