“It was a good fight” - Mohamed Younes Rabah satisfied with Eddie Abasolo win, eyes improvement against Shadow

French-Algerian striker Mohamed Younes Rabah did not have it to a T in the victory he had in his last match. He looks to improve on it in his scheduled return to action this week.

'The Eagle' defeated American Eddie Abasolo in his last outing in November 2024, winning by unanimous decision. He admitted that his performance could have been better but he was nonetheless satisfied with the victory.

It is something he is looking to improve on when he takes the ring against rising Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in line with his upcoming fight, Rabah shared his take on his showing against Abasolo and how it served as motivation for him heading into his match against Shadow.

The 28-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate said:

"My last fight against Eddie Abasolo was not very good, but it was a good fight. I would say my performance was 7 out of 10. Winning that fight meant a lot to me, especially coming back from a loss against Saemapetch. I won a fight against a good fighter like Eddie Abasolo who has good fight IQ, technique, and experience. I beat him with a good game plan and hard work with my team."

The win over Abasolo was the second for Mohamed Younes Rabah in ONE Championship and 15th in his professional career. It was also a bounce-back after being knocked out by Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand in their rematch in February last year.

Mohamed Younes Rabah has high regard for Shadow

While Mohamed Younes Rabah is determined to put up a better showing and get win at ONE Fight Night 33, he is by no means underestimating Shadow, who he has high regard for as a fighter.

He underscored it in the same interview with ONE Championship, sharing how the Singha Mawynn Gym affiliate is bringing a lot to the table come fight night to make light of.

Mohamed Younes Rabah said:

"Shadow is a very good fighter. He is strong, smart, and has a good right kick, strong punches, and good clinch technique. So, I think he is a very good fighter, and one of the best. "

Shadow has been on an impressive roll entering ONE Fight Night 33, winning his last five matches after opening his campaign in the promotion with a loss in February last year. In his most recent victory in March, he secured a six-figure contract to compete in ONE Championship's main roster while making his way to the No. 3 spot in the contenders' list in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

