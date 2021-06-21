"It would be great to beat some bloggers and make lots of money!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's friendly advice to GGG

At a recent media scrum, Khabib Nurmagomedov opined that he believes boxing legend GGG should foray into fighting some renowned celebrities. Instead of chasing titles, Nurmagomedov has advised 'Triple G' to secure a whopping paycheck by fighting in a high-profile matchup.

"By the way, it would be great to beat some bloggers and make lots of money! So there would be less fighting bloggers out there and you would make more money. That's what I would suggest. And fighting the likes of Canelo...in their prime - and to prove that you're still competitive in this sport... I don't think it's worth it. If I were him, I would knock out a couple of bloggers, make some money and leave the sport," said Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Video and translation courtesy RT Sport MMA]

The celebrity boxing fad has taken over the combat sports world by storm. The likes of the Paul brothers and several other renowned social media stars have turned to boxing as a source of generating massive pay-per-view revenue. Considering GGG's name value and the money these celebrity bouts are drawing, Khabib Nurmagomedov's advice may be worth looking into for the veteran boxer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes GGG should retire from professional boxing

Khabib Nurmagomedov has advised Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin to retire from professional boxing. 'The Eagle' believes that the head trauma induced by competitive boxing isn't worth the pain for a legend of GGG's stature.

Nurmagomedov gave his take on how GGG would fare against world-class boxers at 39-years of age. 'The Eagle' opined that Golovkin shouldn't fiddle with the idea of fighting boxers such as Canelo Alvarez anymore. The Dagestani fighter, who has ardently supported Golovkin over the years, said that GGG is way past his prime to compete against elite boxers.

"I know Gena, I met him once in person - in Moscow. Of course, I have been following his career, he is a world-class boxer. In my opinion...he was in the Olympic games final back in 2004, correct? It's 2021 now. Almost 20 years have passed. And he is 37 years old, right? Well he could have one more fight, make some money to ensure a better life after retirement and leave. That's what I would advise. When you are over 35, you should not do such a brutal sport...because he has a family. He has a long life ahead, maybe some business. Boxing is a more traumatic sport than MMA...in boxing you would have issues with the brain," said Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Video and translation courtesy RT Sport MMA]

Check out the clip from Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

