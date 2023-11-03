"It was the jail food for Derrick" - Fans react as Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida head into UFC São Paulo with massive weight difference

Derrick Lewis is set to take on Jailton Almeida tomorrow in the main event of UFC São Paulo. Their heavyweight clash is of great importance to both men. For Lewis, it marks a chance for him to embark on the first win streak of his career since going on a three-fight losing streak.

For Almeida, it is his chance to beat the most high-profile opponent in his career en route to possible title contention. The weigh-ins for tomorrow's card wrapped up not long ago, and it drew attention to the massive weight disparity between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida, potentially hinting at their respective strategies.

Derrick Lewis stepped on the scale at 265 pounds, which is the exact heavyweight limit in the UFC. Meanwhile, Jailton Almeida came in at 236 pounds, significantly lighter than his opponent.

Expand Tweet

It is likely that he is hoping to be quick with his grappling transitions on the mat. Regardless, fans took notice of the large weight difference between the two men, and took to X to express their thoughts in humorous fashion. One fan referenced Lewis' recent arrest for reckless driving.

He implied that Lewis fattened himself up on food in jail:

"It was the jail food for Derrick"

Another fan jokingly requested that the UFC create a cruiserweight division:

"Cruiserweight division, do it UFC."

Elsewhere, on the UFC's official coverage of the weigh-ins, fans reacted with disbelief to the large weight difference:

"30 lbs lighter!!"

One fan even joked that Jailton Almeida might have taken his weight cut too seriously:

"Damn man I think he got a little carried away with cutting!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Derrick Lewis' last win

After finding himself on the worst losing streak of his career, Derrick Lewis needed a change in fortune in a big way. He finally got it at UFC 291. With rumors that he was on the verge of being released if he were to suffer a fourth consecutive loss, 'The Black Beast' took on Marcos Rogério de Lima.

In only 33 seconds, he stunned his foe with a flying knee, before overwhelming him with a barrage of punches that earned him an uncharacteristically quick TKO win.