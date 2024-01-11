“It was like almost I won that fight” – Arman Tsarukyan expressed immense joy witnessing Bobby Green’s knockout

Arman Tsarukyan recently disclosed his delight at watching Bobby Green get knocked out by Jalin Turner at UFC on ESPN 52.

His feelings regarding Green's loss were revealed during a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman.

The UFC lightweight was open and honest about his dislike of Green, describing his elation at witnessing his rival suffer a brutal knockout loss:

"I was warming up and when I saw that, I was super happy, and when I walked to arena, I was super, super happy and, like, it was like almost I won that fight, you know? And I came to Turner and say 'Thank you so much, brother. I appreciate it, for your work.'"

Check out Tsarukyan detailing (16:17) his delight over Green's knockout loss below:

Tsarukyan and Green had a brief physical confrontation prior to their respective fights at UFC on ESPN 52. Tsarukyan had taken issue with Green's heavy criticism of him as a fighter, opting to confront him with a group. Fortunately, the incident didn't escalate beyond shoves.

Tsarukyan himself was also involved with a knockout on the same card. However, instead of being on the receiving end of one, he authored a brutal knockout against Beneil Dariush. The win has earned the surging lightweight a title eliminator against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

Both men have a history with reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, with 'Do Bronx' having lost the 155-pound strap to his Dagestani rival after being submitted back at UFC 280. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan was widely believed to have given Makhachev one of his most difficult fights.

Unfortunately, he ultimately lost to Makhachev via unanimous decision on his UFC debut.

Arman Tsarukyan has beaten a PFL champion

Despite coming up short on his UFC debut, Arman Tsarukyan gave a good account of himself and impressed the MMA world in his sophomore bout with the promotion.

He took on future PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier, defeating him via unanimous decision to boot him from the UFC.

Both men embarked on lengthy win streaks thereafter, with Aubin-Mercier dominating the PFL lightweight scene by helming an unbeaten 10-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan amassed a five-fight win streak before a competitive loss to Mateusz Gamrot snapped his run.