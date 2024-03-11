"It was like watching an anime fight" - Robert Whittaker reacts to "creative" Michael 'Venom' Page's spectacular UFC debut

Robert Whittaker recently weighed in on Michael 'Venom' Page's spectacular promotional debut this past weekend at UFC 299, which saw him earn an impressive unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland.

'MVP' came as advertised as he showcased his charisma and world-class striking, which made him a fan favorite during his Bellator tenure. In the latest episode of his MMArcade Podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion shared his thoughts on Page's promotional debut and mentioned that he was blown away by his performance. He said:

"Man, it was like watching an anime fight. It was crazy...Maybe it's because that way [Michael] Page stands, like he's got his arms out, so he takes a lot of room, but Page put a show on [Kevin] Holland...If he's picking you apart from the outside, you don't really know what's coming. He starts using his creative stuff like that reverse elbow." [15:06 - 16:13]

Whittaker was clearly impressed with Page's UFC debut as he defeated the No.13 ranked welterweight. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does with Michael 'Venom' Page going forward and whether they plan to fast-track him up the rankings by matching him up with a top-10 ranked welterweight in his next bout.

Former Bellator president Scott Coker reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page's UFC debut

In addition to Robert Whittaker, former Bellator president Scott Coker also weighed in on Michael 'Venom' Page's UFC debut.

Coker was at the helm in Bellator throughout 'MVP's tenure with the promotion and the flashy striker was among the fighters that were synonymous with the promotion. Despite not being involved with Bellator anymore, he has kept up with how the fighters have fared against PFL and UFC competition.

Following Page's unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland, the former Bellator president took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared his immediate reaction to the impressive debut. He wrote:

"Love me some @Michaelpage247! #UFC299"

