"It'll be 17,962 Fury fans"- Tyson Fury predicts a pro-Fury crowd in his upcoming bout against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are scheduled to clash for a third time on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder have previously faced each other on two occasions, both times in the USA.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's first outing ended in a controversial draw. It took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In their rematch, Fury dominantly took Wilder's WBC title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Despite being from the UK, Tyson Fury was supported by a huge number of fans in attendance on both occasions. Tyson Fury expects a similar turnout in his upcoming rubber match against Wilder.

According to the Englishman, he is now a global sensation who is as popular in the USA as on his home turf. Asked if the travel restrictions would be an impediment for his fans, Tyson Fury told BT Sport:

"No, I don't think so. Say..I don't know how many it holds..18,000. There will be 17,962 Fury fans and the rest for Deontay Wilder. It's like, I can't walk down a street in America now, LA, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, bombarded. You know, I have crossed over the pond and I'm a crossed over star and I have gone globally for ESPN over there. And it's a national TV station so everyone can get to see this charismatic, good looking, athletic, greatest fighter that ever lived."

Tyson Fury claims Americans are fanboying over him

According to Tyson Fury, he has been bombarded by American fans all over the country, who are seemingly fanboying over him. 'The Gypsy King' believes that they are in love with his larger than life, enchanting image of a fighter.

Fury further told BT Sport:

"So, yeah, they can all see this fanboying character and Americans love all that. So it's like, 'Oh hey man! You're that guy, the fighter guy, right? You are that UFC guy.' No, not the UFC guy, but whatever I'll take it. So yeah, looking forward to getting back out in America and doing that thing. It's been a while since I boxed here."

