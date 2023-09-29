“It made me able to relate to her” – Jessa Khan commends Angela Lee’s courage to open up on mental health

Jessa Khan praised Angela Lee for having the strength to open up about her struggle with mental health.

Slightly under two weeks ago, Lee sent shockwaves through the combat sports community by sharing a detailed breakdown of what she's been going through over the past few years.

The firsthand account discussed the tragic death of her 18-year-old sister, Victoria, Angela’s 2017 car crash, and more.

Lee’s work received endless praise and support from fans, fighters, and the general public. During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, ONE Championship submission grappler Jessa Khan had this to say about Angela’s powerful confessions:

“I thought it was really sad. You know, I feel like I can connect to her more now, not that I have that negative thought before. It’s crazy, I don’t even know her or have a relationship with her, but then when I saw that video it made me sad but it made me able to relate to her. It made me reach out to her actually.”

Jessa Khan continued:

“But I think it’s something that every athlete goes through, everyone has negative thoughts and goes through ups and downs, but no one shows it or says it. But I think it's good for people to understand and hear your story so they can relate to you because these things are normal and it happens a lot."

Watch the full interview below:

On Friday, September 29, Jessa Khan will make her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 14. The Cambodian-American faces a familiar opponent as she takes on Danielle Kelly.

There will be added stakes in the highly anticipated rematch as Khan and Kelly have an opportunity to become the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three world title matchups going down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.