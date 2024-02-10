“It doesn't make sense” – Fabricio Andrade admits fault for accepting Jonathan Haggerty fight when he’s not 100 percent

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade says he might have bitten off more than he could chew when he decided to fight Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant kickboxing throne late last year.

Andrade lost to Haggerty via second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 16. But looking back on the ordeal, the 26-year-old admits he regrets taking on that fight while harboring an injury, which affected his performance.

‘Wonder Boy’ told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“If you are not feeling 100 percent, it doesn't make sense to take the fight. But after I won the belt, I was always the guy looking to get something. Then I got the belt, then I was like 'Oh now where to go?' you know, and when I saw the opportunity to get another belt then I said 'Oh now it’s something that I can get’. That's why I took the fight and I didn't want to pull out of the fight.”

Fabricio Andrade will be watching Jonathan Haggerty closely at ONE Fight Night 19

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will return to action against Fabricio Andrade’s teammate, no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 next week.

Haggerty will put the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Lobo at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Andrade is obviously rooting for his teammate, but says he is also looking at a rematch with Haggerty at some point.

