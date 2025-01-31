“It was my mistake” - Superbon looks back at his missteps against Tawanchai at ONE 170

Superbon reflected on what went wrong in his recent fight against Tawanchai.

In the ONE 170 main event, Superbon attempted to extend his legendary resume by challenging featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in a rematch.

Tawanchai emerged victorious by unanimous decision in their first meeting in December 2023. This time around, Tawanchai defended his throne more definitively with a second-round knockout.

During an interview with ONE, Superbon opened up about his second defeat against Tawanchai by saying:

"In the first round, I felt like I executed my game plan well. However, in the second round, when I was counted, it had happened before in the first round. But at that time, I punched, and the weight of my punch stopped him. But in the second round, the weight of my punch couldn't stop him. So it was my mistake."

Twanchai was one of four fighters to receive a $50,000 performance bonus for his knockout at ONE 170.

The other three to receive the added money are bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and lightweight Muay Thai contender Sinsamut Klinmee.

The replay of ONE 170 can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers via watch.one.fc.com.

Watch Tawanchai's knockout against Superbon in the ONE 170 main event below:

What's next for Superbon in ONE Championship?

In April 2024, Superbon defeated Marat Grigorian to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. Since then, the Thai superstar has been promoted to the undisputed champion due to Chingiz Allazov being inactive.

Superbon sustained a sizeable amount of damage at ONE 170, potentially leaving him sidelined for several months. As a result, Chatri Sityodtong and the promotion will reactive the interim title for an upcoming highly-anticipated matchup.

On March 23, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai will face Masaaki Noiri for interim featherweight kickboxing gold. The action-packed matchup goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, for the stacked ONE 172 event.

Although ONE has yet to confirm, Superbon is expected to face the winner of Tawanchai vs. Noiri later this year to unify the featherweight kickboxing division.

