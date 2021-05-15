"It was pretty cool"- UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie shares what it was like to be mentioned by Conor McGregor on social media

Last week, UFC superstar Conor McGregor remarked on Gregor Gillespie's fishing prowess via Twitter. The Irishman had stated that Gillespie was nowhere close to being the best fisherman in MMA.

Regardless of the Irishman's intent, Gregor Gillespie appears to have taken Conor McGregor's dig in his stride. In a recent interview with James Lynch, 'The Gift' stated that he is down to challenge McGregor for a fishing contest.

In addition to the fish-off, Gillespie would like the opportunity to fight "Notorious" somewhere down the line:

"McGregor calling me out for a fishing thing was pretty cool. Obviously, that's a fight that I would love to get someday. I don't know how do you approach having a fishing competition when someone's in Ireland and I am in America...I mean, if you oughta go fishing and then have a fight, I'm down for that too," said Gregor Gillespie.

Here's Gregor Gillespie listing his accomplishments after securing a TKO victory over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26:

Here's Conor McGregor's tweet, in response to Gregor Gillespie's UFC Vegas 26 post-fight claim of being the best fisherman in the UFC:

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

Not even fuckin close! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

"Conor McGregor says your name in a post, his audience is obvious, you can see how many followers and the influence he has. So, him putting my name in the tweet, that can't hurt," added Gillespie.

Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier next

Conor McGregor was last seen inside the cage at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. The highly-anticipated return of 'Mystic Mac' ended with Porier handing McGregor the first TKO loss of his UFC career.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon to exact revenge against 'The Diamond'. The July 10th pay-per-view headliner will see McGregor trade blows with the Louisiana native in a rubber match. The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the trilogy bout, things have begun to heat up between the two rivals on Twitter. Conor McGregor has promised to keep his courteous persona at bay for the upcoming bout.