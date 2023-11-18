"It probably irks him” - Max Holloway explains why Conor McGregor may want to face him again despite beating him in 2013

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway faced off at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013 in a battle of two surging featherweight contenders.

The fight took place on the preliminary card, and went all three rounds, with 'The Notorious' being awarded a unanimous decision win. Both fighters have gone on to have Hall of Fame-worthy careers, and remain open to facing off in a rematch in the future.

The Irishman is yet to make his anticipated return to the octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, 2021. McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler in his comeback fight, which sees the two coaches from season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter go up against each other.

However, Max Holloway recently shared a theory as to why 'The Notorious' may want to face him in his return fight. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Blessed' said:

"I don't even know if Chandler is gonna get the next [fight], who knows. Conor McGregor fights who he wants to fight. And I'm always on the shortlist for him. It probably irks him that I was the only man that he didn't get to put away in the featherweight division. So we'll see. Nothing but respect for the guy, I'm glad he's coming back."

Watch the video below from 13:15:

Nate Diaz hilariously responds to being asked to predict Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler infront of 'Iron'

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to face-off inside the octagon in 2024.

The duo were involved in several heated moments during filming the TUF 31 that appear to have created some animosity between them.

The fight has been delayed due to McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool. He was removed from the pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, and only recently re-entered the system.

Chandler as well as Nate Diaz were present for last weekend's UFC 295 card in Madison Square Garden. When both men were asked to share their predictions for the fight, Chandler said:

"Second round KO. Swarm him in the first, he breaks in the second."

Diaz shared the following reaction:

"Don't be involving me in this"

Watch the video below: