"It was so profound” - Joe Rogan in awe of Alex Pereira’s “special technique” for checking leg kicks 

Joe Rogan is a lifelong fan and practitioner of martial arts, and he recently heaped praise on Alex Pereira's unique leg-checking technique.

The podcast host had boasted about the striking prowess of Pereira long before the Brazilian made his UFC debut, and 'Poatan' is regarded as one of the best strikers the promotion has seen.

The two-division champion is known for having devastating power in both his hands and his feet, with Israel Adesanya noting that Pereira's leg kicks are something special.

But a clip of Rogan, taken from the fight companion recorded on The Joe Rogan Experience for UFC 297, shows the podcast host detailing Pereira's incredible leg-checking technique.

He said this:

"[Pereira] was showing me and 'DC'[Daniel Cormier] how he checks leg kicks, and we had a conversation about it, 'Can we talk about this? Can we tell people this?' Me and 'DC' [had that conversation]. We decided, I don't think we should tell people. He's got a special way that he checks leg kicks. It's different than everybody else's."

Rogan continued:

"He's got a whole strategy behind it. We were like, oh sh*t. He was showing us, we're at the Mothership. Me and 'DC' and Alex Pereira, and Pereira is kicking our legs and he's showing us how to check. Showing us how he checks, and what he does to follow up checks. He's got a system, it's different. I'll tell you later, it's different... He's like, 'You can't be a tough guy.'... It was so profound that both 'DC' and I... We were both like, 'Oh shit.'"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan tells Dustin Poirier to "be ready" for Benoit Saint Denis

Dustin Poirier is set to take on surging lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis as part of a stacked UFC 299 card in March.

'The Diamond' is coming off of a KO defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje when the pair clashed for the BMF title at UFC 291. Saint Denis will enter the octagon riding a four-fight winning streak, with all four victories coming via stoppage.

Ahead of their anticipated clash, Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the matchup. He sent a word of warning to Poirier, with the podcast host seemingly holding 'God of War' in high regard.

Rogan said this:

"Benoit Saint Denis is next level. He's got furnaces going in his eyes... He's built for it. Dustin better be ready to go, because he's going to try and make a name off of him."

