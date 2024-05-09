"It reminds me of when DC was the 'champion'" - Jon Jones feels the interim heavyweight belt "definitely confused a bunch of UK fans"

Jon Jones agreed with a fan about the UFC making a mistake by implementing an interim heavyweight title. In November 2023, Jones was scheduled to defend his heavyweight title for the first time in the UFC 295 main event. Unfortunately, 'Bones' suffered a torn pectoral muscle and couldn't fight, leading to his legacy matchup against Stipe Miocic being postponed.

The UFC needed a high-profile fight on short notice to improve the UFC 295 pay-per-view quality. As a result, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich fought for the interim heavyweight title, with Aspinall winning by first-round knockout.

Since then, Aspinall and his fans have called for a fight between him and Jones to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, 'Bones' and Dana White have remained consistent with their interest to re-schedule the matchup against Miocic.

Earlier today, Jones was interacting with fans on Twitter when one person had this to say in the comment section:

"They should have never made the interim belt in the first place just to save the event, horrible decision by the UFC"

Jon Jones responded by saying:

"UFC is a brilliant company, did what they had to do to save the event. But I do agree with you, it definitely confused a bunch of UK fans, got them entitled thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when DC was the "champion" during my absence."

Jon Jones claims his next opponent is a "pretty clear decision"

Jon Jones discussed several potential opponents for his next fight, including Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall, and Alex Pereira. Nonetheless, the UFC heavyweight champion hasn't steered away from his and Dana White's plan of fighting Miocic, which he reiterated on Twitter earlier today:

"I'm in the middle of a pretty clear decision... stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades. Or, completely disregard all of the Stipe training I've put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years."

Jones continued:

"I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his a*s off. I'm gonna give that man what he wants, and I'm going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next."

Jon Jones last stepped into the Octagon in March 2023, when he ended a three-year layoff due to preparations for a move to heavyweight. 'Bones' quickly silenced the doubters in the UFC 285 main event by securing a first-round submission against Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant heavyweight title.

