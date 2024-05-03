"The most massive fight" - Jon Jones suggests he would like to face Alex Pereira after his much-awaited clash with Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones recently hinted at a potential showdown against Alex Pereira after he wraps up his long-awaited matchup against Stipe Miocic.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is currently recuperating from an untimely pectoral injury, which led to his withdrawal from a title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November. The setback has sidelined Jones, with hopes high for the eventual rescheduling of the Miocic bout.

As a result, Tom Aspinall stepped up on short notice to face the original backup fighter, Sergei Pavlovich, for the interim heavyweight championship. The British fighter secured the title with a swift knockout in just over a minute into the opening round.

Aspinall has been pushing for a unification bout following UFC 295. However, 'Bones' has consistently displayed a lackluster attitude towards the prospective matchup. The 36-year-old recently turned to social media and asked his fans:

"Who would you guys most like to see me fight, Alex or Tom?"

Subsequently, Jones floated the idea of squaring off against the reigning light heavyweight champion after his anticipated clash with Miocic. 'Bones' lauded Pereira's rapid ascent in the UFC and suggested that a potential clash with 'Poatan' could be a colossal event in the making:

"If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated."

Jones continued by acknowledging Pereira's ambition to become the first fighter in the UFC to achieve three-division champion status.

Jones has faced challenges in maintaining activity in recent years, participating in only two fights since 2020. He secured the vacant heavyweight title through a submission win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last March.

Jon Jones rejects Tom Aspinall fight, cites potential showdown with Alex Pereira crucial for "legacy"

Following Jon Jones' expressed desire to face Alex Pereira in the future, the MMA community pointed out the necessity for him to first engage in a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

However, 'Bones' promptly dismissed the idea of fighting Aspinall and reaffirmed his stance on why a matchup with the Brazilian is essential for solidifying his "legacy":

"You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen... I’m thinking about dollar signs, legacy, and the big picture here. Not what UK fans are dying to see. Literally just went through this with the French fans."

