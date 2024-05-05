"I have a date" - Jon Jones opens up on next fight, retorts at criticism over back-to-back hiatus

Jon Jones recently opened up about his return to the octagon.

The current UFC heavyweight champion was scheduled to defend his title at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic in November last year. However, Jones was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a torn pectoral muscle.

As a result, Tom Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich, the initial backup fighter, for the vacant heavyweight belt at short notice. Little more than a minute into the opening round, the British fighter knocked out Pavlovich to secure the interim title.

Following his victory, Aspinall campaigned for a title-unification match with Jones. 'Bones' dismissed the request and expressed his intention to postpone his fight with Miocic. He also hinted at the potential of retiring after the fight.

Jones recently took to X and responded to a fan's query about his return, writing:

''I have a date, I’ll let boss man Dana announce that''

Taking Conor McGregor as an example, another fan asked Jones to announce his return date, to which he responded:

''Nope, as right now it’s just a verbal agreement''

Take a look at Jon Jones' responses below:

After his surgery, Jones announced on Instagram that he had returned to full-time gym training for the first time since sustaining the injury.

However, there has been a setback to Jones' return. The UFC heavyweight champion was involved in another controversy earlier this month.

During a visit, a Drug-Free Sport employee claimed that the fighter had stolen her phone and threatened to kill her. After she submitted a police report, Jones released a statement of his own. Using social media, Jones shared a video of himself giving the worker a high five while accusing her of lacking professionalism.

Jon Jones wants Alex Pereira next after his fight with Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones recently made a suggestion about facing Alex Pereira after his eagerly anticipated bout with Stipe Miocic.

In a post on X, 'Bones' praised Pereira's quick rise in the UFC and hinted that a fight between him and 'Poatan' would be historic. He also acknowledged Pereira's goal of becoming the first UFC fighter to become champion in three divisions.

''It would be absolutely massive. A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a goat versus the actual goat. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane.''

