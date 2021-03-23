"It is revolting" - Polyana Viana had strong words in response to Colby Covington's explicit claims

Polyana Viana is not happy with the way Colby Covington has handled rumors that emerged recently suggesting the two UFC fighters were dating.

The story began after Colby Covington and Polyana started commenting on each other's pictures on social media, which sparked fans to suspect they were in a relationship.

LMAO. So Colby and polyana are dating? Big W for him pic.twitter.com/JX9fOz5PBJ — LinkedIn Covington 🥃 (@nerdsnfilthyani) March 4, 2021

But things really took off after Colby Covington posted a picture of the two on his Instagram account. Although Polyana herself denied it was something more than friendship, many fans interpreted the photo as an indication that the two were dating.

In the same post, Polyana tried to debunk the rumors, asserting that she was already in a relationship and Colby Covington was trapped in 'friend-zone.'

What made Polyana Viana angry with Colby Covington's attitude?

Speaking with Submission Radio about why he turned down an offer to fight Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21, Colby Covington took it one step further towards controversy.

He claimed he was not interested in fighting at the time because he was too busy romancing fellow UFC fighter, Polyana Viana.

"There wasn't much talks you know. I was ba**s deep in Polyana Viana, so get me off the couch in three weeks' notice to fight some Leon Scott guy. You know, it was going to be a price tag. I wanted a little bit more than was in my contract. I just wasn't going to show up for a normal paycheck to fight that guy. The way I fight guys, I redline it every time I fight," said Colby Covington.

The comment did not sit well with the Brazilian Strawweight contender as she took to her Twitter account to express her indignation with 'Chaos.'

Although the message is not directly addressed to Colby Covington, most fans believe that Polyana is referring to the American fighter.

"I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge someone else's attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low trying to promote themselves. It is revolting," said Polyana on Twitter (translation by Sportskeeda).

Nunca dei margem para qualquer tipo de comentário ou julgamento sobre minha vida pessoal, mas não cabe a mim julgar a atitude da pessoa. Tenho pena de quem age de forma tão baixa para tentar se promover.

É revoltante. — Polyana Viana (@Polyana_VianaDF) March 20, 2021

Colby Covington has a bad history with Brazil

After beating Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Colby Covington sent a discourteous message to the host country's people.

As Brazilians booed him, 'Chaos' took the microphone from Daniel Cormier inside the octagon and fired back at the crowd:

"Brazil, you are a dump! All you filthy animals suck!" said Colby Covington.

