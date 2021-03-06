Dillon Danis pokes fun at Colby Covington for picture with UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana

Earlier this week, Colby Covington shared a photo of himself alongside UFC strawweight Polyana Viana. Speculation of the two fighters being in a relationship immediately started doing the rounds in the Twitterverse.

However, contrary to the rumors that followed Colby Covington's recent Instagram post, the UFC welterweight is not dating Polyana Viana. The strawweight fighter clarified in a comment that she is, in fact, just friends with Covington.

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has chimed in and taunted Colby Covington on Twitter for getting "friend-zoned" by Polyana Viana. The Jiu-Jitsu wizard shared a screengrab of Viana's comments where the UFC fighter clarifies that she is in a relationship with someone else and is "just friends" with Colby.

Both Covington and Viana have been commenting on each other's social media posts lately. This ignited their dating rumors even further.

Colby Covington has been outspokenly contemptuous towards the country of Brazil, Polyana Viana's native country. So it seemed odd when rumors started circulating that the two fighters are in a relationship. In his post-fight interview after Fight Night 119, Covington made this now infamous remark to the booing Brazillian crowd:

Colby Covington had later revealed that his abhorrent comments at UFC Fight Night 119 were merely meant to save himself from getting discarded from the roster.

The fighter turned into a heel to market himself as a loud-mouthed, brash athlete. This gimmick worked wonders as Colby eventually broke into the top five and fought for the title at UFC 245.

Will Colby Covington fight for the title next?

Colby Covington got his shot at the Welterweight strap at UFC 254. Kamaru Usman, the champion, went head to head with 'Chaos' in the five rounder main event. In the fifth round, Usman stopped the challenger in his tracks and retained the belt.

Colby Covington recuperated and fought former champion Tyron Woodley next. Covington reportedly broke Woodley's ribs in the fifth round. In the post-fight interview, the number 1 ranked conteder called out Kamaru Usman for a rematch.

However, it appears that the champion has other plans set for himself. The Nigerian Nightmare is supposedly making his fourth title defense in September against Jorge Masvidal. Despite being the number one contender, it seems like Covington has to wait in line for his shot at redemption.

A potential future opponent for Colby Covington could be Gilbert Burns. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Burns stated that he wants Covington next.

“One fight and back to the title would only be Colby Covington. That’s the only one. Or Leon Edwards, if until May he doesn’t get another opponent, and then I fight him. That’s the fight. So I don’t know who I want. I want every single one of these guys,”

