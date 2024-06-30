"It's always rough"- Dana White gets emotional about long-time veteran's retirement at UFC 303

UFC 303 saw a veteran of the sport call it a career. Goodbyes are never easy and even Dana White got all choked up, during the post-fight press conference, while addressing the women's MMA pioneer's retirement.

Long-time UFC strawweight and flyweight contender and former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson-Gomez called it a career after her unanimous decision loss to Gillian Robertson at the prelims card of the pay-per-view.

The defeat to Robertson was the 38-year-old's fifth straight loss. During her post-fight octagon interview, 'The Karate Hottie' broke down as a video tribute for her was played on the big screen.

Speaking about Waterson's retirement from the sport, the UFC CEO said:

"I love her, I love her family and they are such awesome human beings. It is always rough when you see one of the long-time fighters and somebody that you truly care about and that's their last fight... [I feel like] it's a prank or something, it's so crazy. I love her, I love her family, I wish her nothing but the best. I told her tonight, this would always be your home."

Catch Dana White's comments below (6:46):

Waterson holds an MMA record of 18-13. She is one of the early pioneers of women's MMA and among the most popular women fighters in UFC history. 'The Karate Hottie' holds wins against big names including Angela Hill, Felice Herrig, and Paige VanZant among others.

During her octagon interview, the New Mexico resident paid homage to the UFC, saying:

"I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for the UFC and all you fans continue to push me. Fighting runs through my veins, it has made me who I'm and when you fight you chase greatness."

Catch Michelle Waterson-Gomez's comments below (2:20):

The fighter added that her husband and child have sacrificed countless important moments in their lives to enable her to be the fighter she is. Waterson now looks forward to spending more time with her family and helping aid them in their dreams.