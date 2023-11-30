“It’s not a big deal” – Stamp Fairtex says she’s equally adept at fighting southpaw and orthodox athletes

When Stamp Fairtex exploded on the world stage back in 2018, it was clear that she had star potential.

Both her fighting style and personality in and outside of the circle made her a must-watch competitor from the very first moment she made the walk. What no one could have predicted, though, is the incredible accolades she has gone on to secure and the evolution in her game.

Still regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world, the Thai superstar has been able to take these skills and transition into MMA, where, after a long road to the top, she now reigns as the ONE atomweight world champion.

The 26-year-old spoke about the kind of experience that only comes from years spent developing her striking skills during a recent interview with the New York Post.

Being able to adapt to any opponent on the fly, Stamp said that competing against different stances makes no difference to her at this stage in her career:

“Yeah, a lot of times when I’m fighting southpaws, we’re both kicking on the same sides, like the left and the right will sort of clash, but for me, it’s not a big deal.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp’s elite striking took her to three-sport dominance

Alongside holding the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships simultaneously, Stamp has become a world champion in MMA.

Since 2018, she has been working on improving and evolving her game to suit a different sport. That process reached a huge checkpoint at ONE Fight Night 14.

With a controlled and calculated display of her ruthless striking, she took out South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee to win the vacant ONE atomweight world championship.

She may be regarded as an elite striker but her ability to adapt to new opponents and rulesets separates her from the rest of the pack.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.