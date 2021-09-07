"It's a brutal business" - Teddy Atlas gives his take on Khalil Rountree's brutal oblique kick stoppage at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Brunson

Teddy Atlas has reacted to Khalil Rountree's use of an oblique kick to defeat Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Vegas 36.

Rountree threw the damaging kick just as Bukauskas transferred his weight on to his lead leg, resulting in multiple ligament tears for 'The Baltic Gladiator'. The brutal stoppage caused considerable backlash on social media, with many calling for the debilitating technique to be banned.

Similar concerns were voiced when Jon Jones used it as a regular offensive move. Robert Whittaker and Darren Till have also both caused serious damage to their opponents with the move.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas weighed in on the controversial topic. Atlas made the point that as of late, there have been considerably more leg injuries caused by calf kicks than oblique kicks.

"It is legal, and he executed it perfectly. Obviously, it's a brutal business... You can pretty much do anything other than gouging the guy's eyes... Listen, if you say it's too brutal of damaging a kick and it should be eliminated, then I think that you have to also think about eliminating the kicks to the shin area, the Muay Thai techniques, where we've seen the leg break like a tree branch."

Teddy Atlas discusses the UFC Vegas 36 main event

Teddy Atlas also discussed the UFC Vegas 36 main event, which saw top-ranked middleweights Derek Brunson and Darren Till clash. The fight was expected to decide who the next title contender will be after Whittaker and Adesanya's rematch takes place.

It was Brunson who ultimately came out the victor, submitting Till in the third round. Teddy Atlas had the following to say about Brunson's impressive display:

"He made it a great matchup. He was having trouble standing because Till was bringing it to him standing. Till was keeping him in spots where he was winning... Where Till was keeping him at the end of the southpaw jab and then landing the left hand... They both had to overcome the other guy's style because Brunson had no walk in the park. Especially at the end there, he got hurt."

You can check out Teddy Atlas' full YouTube video below:

