"I think maybe a star is born" - Teddy Atlas praises the UFC debut of Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett was victorious in his UFC debut last weekend, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.

The KO stoppage and Pimblett's subsequent post-fight interview have since blown up on social media. Even legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is taking note of 'The Baddy.'

Speaking on The Fight with Teddy Atlas YouTube channel, the 65-year-old professed just how impressed he was with the UFC debut of Paddy Pimblett. He referenced both the Liverpudlian's "granite chin" and knockout power.

"This Pimblett, his chin is extraordinary. I mean it's granite. And he didn't give any sign for the guy to have a chance to jump on him. So, I think maybe a star is born because first of all, it's not just about being great... It's about being able to sell yourself. It's about being an attraction. A star... He's got that big following. You can see why... That's the way to make a debut. Wow."

What seems to have impressed Teddy Atlas the most about Paddy Pimblett's performance is the durability shown by the Liverpool native.

"Great, action-packed fight... He (Pimblett) was losing early... He showed an extraordinary chin. Taking some huge shots. Right on the button. Right on the potato, as the old timers would say. Including a counter left hook... Those are the kind of punches that you don't usually see... Usually you get dropped or knocked out. At least dropped by the ones you don't see. And he got barely nudged."

What does the future hold for Paddy Pimblett?

With such an impressive showing on his UFC debut, the future is certainly bright for Paddy Pimblett.

However, the lightweight division is one of the most talent-rich weight classes on the UFC's entire roster. It might be advisable for Pimblett to continue taking it slow in order to properly acclimatize to the step up in competition that the UFC brings.

A fellow lightweight prospect also coming off a first-round KO in his UFC debut is Terrance McKinney. The promotional newcomer has expressed interest in fighting Pimblett. He recently posted the following on Twitter:

There are many other options for Pimblett. As he hinted at in his post-fight interview, it is very likely that fighters are going to start calling him out en masse in the near future.

