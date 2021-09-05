"Need to get punched to wake up" - Paddy Pimblett responds to getting rocked at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

Paddy Pimblett made one of the most amazing debuts in the history of the UFC last night. 'The Baddy' took on Luigi Ventramini in a lightweight bout in the opening fight of the event's main card.

The fight did not start well for the British fighter. Pimblett looked to be in trouble in the opening minutes as he was rocked a few times by Ventramini. But the 26-year-old overcame the punishment and went on to finish his opponent in the first round.

Later, Pimblett retweeted a clip of his fight at UFC Vegas 36, saying he could take punches from anyone and remain on his feet:

"I'll take a shot off anyone and stay standing. I need to get punched to wake up half the time," wrote Paddy Pimblett in his tweet.

I’ll take a shot off anyone an stay standing 🤗 I need to get punched to wake up half the time 🙄🤣 https://t.co/uQwD7YQBiD — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) September 5, 2021

Pimblett also won a bonus cheque of $50,000 as he was given the 'Performance of the Night' honor.

"We don't get knocked out" - Paddy Pimblett takes pride in his chin in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping

After his first-round knockout win, Paddy Pimblett spoke with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for his post-fight interview.

When 'The Count' taunted Pimblett for getting wobbled in the fight, the British fighter called himself a scouser who could take shots like that all day:

"You know my saying, lad. I'm a scouser. We don't get knocked out. I take that sh*t all day...I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster. I best be in the game next week lad, that's simple. I'm the new man, lad. People are going to be calling me out now, they know who the boy is."

You can watch the full post-fight interview with Paddy Pimblett below:

Paddy Pimblett later said that he is interested in competing in the octagon once again before the end of the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Jack Cunningham